Latest consumer product recalls: Trader Joe's cookies, Pottery Barn Kids cribs and more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from July 19-26 that consumers should know about.

1. Trader Joe's cookies

Trader Joe’s is recalling two types of cookies that the grocer said were found to possibly contain rocks.

The two types of cookies included in the recall are Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752).

The product with the below SELL BY date codes may contain rocks:

Almond Windmill Cookies: SELL BY 10/19/23 through 10/21/23

Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

Click here for more information.

2. Pottery Barn Kids cribs

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Pottery Barn Kids Penny Convertible Cribs are being recalled due to being a "laceration hazard."

Officials say the cribs' end panel can become loose, exposing sharp edges and putting children at risk of harm.

The product was sold from September 2022 through April 2023.

Click here for more information.

3. Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles

The Tesla brand logo embellishes the nose of a Tesla electric sedan in Vail, Colorado. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly after being repaired.

Tesla said in its safety recall report that in the vehicles, a first-row seat belt was disconnected from its pretensioner anchor as part of a necessary step to perform a repair. But the seat belt may not have been reconnected to its pretensioner anchor properly after the repair was made.

Click here for more information.

4. Cupkins' children's cups

Twelve-ounce Cupkin double-walled stainless steel kids cups recalled. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

More than 345,000 children's cups are being recalled due to lead levels that exceed the federal content ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

Soojimus is recalling 8-ounce and 12-ounce models of its Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups — sold in various colors on Amazon and the Cupkin website from 2018 through earlier this year.

Anyone who bought the cups between 2020 and Feb. 19, 2023 are asked to immediately stop using the cups.

Click here for more information.

5. Wild Country cable wire chocks

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Wild Country, a rock climbing manufacturer, is recalling their Superlight Rocks single cable wire chocks because they can break, posing a fall hazard.

The products consist of model numbers 40-RSL and 40-RSLSET and were sold from January 2017 through February 2023.

Consumers can have their product replaced with a new model for free.

Click here for more information.