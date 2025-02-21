Latest in Diddy case; new details on Toronto plane crash | Nightly Roundup

article

From the latest on the flight crew onboard the Delta flight that crashed in Toronto to details on a sex crimes operation involving Arizona authorities, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 21, 2025.

1. New details on flight crew of plane that crashed in Toronto

Featured article

2. Man found shot and killed at Phoenix gas station

Featured article

3. Arrest made in 1980s Phoenix murder

Featured article

4. Sex crimes operation leads to arrests, guns and drugs seizure

Featured article

5. Diddy's defense lawyer asks to be removed from the case

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight