Latest in Diddy case; new details on Toronto plane crash | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest on the flight crew onboard the Delta flight that crashed in Toronto to details on a sex crimes operation involving Arizona authorities, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 21, 2025.
1. New details on flight crew of plane that crashed in Toronto
Delta Air Lines released new details about the crew aboard flight 4819, operated by its subsidiary Endeavor Air, which crash-landed in Toronto on Monday.
2. Man found shot and killed at Phoenix gas station
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Feb. 21 at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.
3. Arrest made in 1980s Phoenix murder
Phoenix Police say they have made an arrest in a murder that happened decades ago.
4. Sex crimes operation leads to arrests, guns and drugs seizure
Over a dozen people were arrested, and guns and drugs were seized, during a law enforcement operation targeting child sex crimes.
5. Diddy's defense lawyer asks to be removed from the case
"Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs," Ricco wrote in the Manhattan federal court filing.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
A mostly sunny and nice Friday in the Valley with a high in the upper 70s.