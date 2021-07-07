Law enforcement in Tennessee searching for possibly abducted 1-year-old

article

Law enforcement in Tennessee on Wednesday issued an alert for a missing baby they believe is in danger.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 1-year-old Atreyu Jack Wilson is missing out of Jefferson County.

Officials said he was last seen Tuesday and could be with his non-custodial father, Brandon Wilson.

The TBI said Wilson could be driving a 2008 Dodge Caravan with a Tennessee tag: DKB044. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants. Wilson is about 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said Wilson may be traveling to Traverse City, Michigan, or Fort Myers, Florida, area.

Wilson is wanted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for kidnapping.

Law enforcement ask anyone who's seen Atreyu or Wilson to contact Jefferson County Sheriff's Office detectives at 423-823-1697 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

