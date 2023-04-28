Lawmakers vote to keep Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind open, for now

State lawmakers have voted to keep the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind open for at least four more years.

After weeks of delays, House Bill 2456 was approved.

The bill originally extended the school's operations for eight years, but the State Senate amended the measure to a four-year continuation.

It now heads to Governor Katie Hobbs' desk, who will either sign or veto the measure.

The Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind serves more than 2,000 students across the state with campuses in Phoenix and Tucson.

The school was founded in 1912, the same year Arizona became a state.