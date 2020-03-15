Libraries and recreation centers to close temporarily, Phoenix Mayor says

The Mayor of Phoenix says libraries and recreation centers will close temporarily to follow new Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit the coronavirus spread.

Mayor Kate Gallego made the announcement not long after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced school closures and cancelations of all events, gatherings of more than 50 people.

The closures begin Monday, March 16th.

Those with questions can contact the city via email at contactus@phoenix.gov or call at 602-262-3111.

