'License to Drive' gives NASCAR fans chance to take laps on Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for a really unique treat next week.

On Wednesday, July 21, fans can show up in their own, street-legal vehicle and take a couple of laps on the most famous racetrack in the world.

The NASCAR Foundation is putting on the "License to Drive" event with the Daytona International Speedway.

For $50, fans can drive their own cars on the track for two laps. Pace cars, manned by the likes of Rusty Wallace and Hurley Haywood, will keep the speed to 55 miles per hour.

The event will start at 11:30 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. and benefits The NASCAR Foundation.

NASCAR established The NASCAR Foundation in 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States.

"This event is a fantastic opportunity for fans to get a taste of NASCAR racing at a track that holds so much significance to the sport," said Nichole Krieger, The NASCAR Foundation Executive Director. "Most importantly, through this unforgettable track experience, participants will be positively impacting the life of a child in need."

To take part in this unprecedented event, fans can register online at www.NASCARfoundation.org/drive.

