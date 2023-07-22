Lightning sparks fire on Mingus Mountain, just miles from Prescott Valley

Firefighters responded to a lightning-caused fire in the Prescott National Forest on Mingus Mountain, about 10 miles east of Prescott Valley.

The fire, nicknamed the Grapevine Fire, broke out Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. on July 21 on the mountain's south side, the U.S. Forest Service said.

When crews got there, it was about 2 acres. It was monitored into the evening as monsoon activity, which includes lightning, was kicking up.

The next day it grew to about 20–30 acres as crews "returned and started scouting for containment and initiated minimal suppression attacks on the fire."

The Forest Service says the fire is burning "dead and down fuel" and there aren't any risks against the community or structures.

The entire Prescott National Forest is under stage 1 fire restrictions, meaning you aren't allowed to build, maintain, attend or use a fire, campfire or stove fire.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo from U.S. Forest Service - Prescott National Forest

Map of where Mingus Mountain is: