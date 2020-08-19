LIST: Arizona businesses that have been approved to reopen

The Arizona Department of Health Services says it is reviewing more than 600 businesses that have submitted applications to reopen amid COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, August 18, 36 businesses have been approved, including movie theaters, bars, and gyms. AZDHS says duplicate business names reflect different locations. They did not give exact locations.

Six businesses had their applications denied.

APPROVED:

Theaters

Invisible Theatre

Alamo Chandler LLC

Gyms

Training for Warriors-Estrella

Full Strength LLC SBA CrossFit Full Strength

EoS Fitness

Michelle Davis Pilates

AZ on the Rocks - Indoor Climbing, Inc.

Raise The Bar Training Studio

MixFit Phoenix LLC

Prowess Pole Fitness LLC

KYS 1994 LLC DBA Club Pilates

KYS 1994 LLC DBA Club Pilates

KYS 1994 LLC DBA Club Pilates

CrossFit 646

CrossFit 646 North

Pure Barre Tempe

Martin Pear JCC and Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus

Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club

Gainey Village Health Club & Spa

DC Ranch Village Health Club and Spa

Ocotillo Village Health Club & Spa

Bird Dog Pilates & Fitness

TruHit Fitness Central Scottsdale

Bump Fitness Club

Sweatshop on Central; Sweat Shop Central LLC

Gainster Fitness LLC

Gainster Fitness LLC

Hitz Fitness

CrossFit Infinite Strength

Spark CrossFit

Hammer CrossFit

IRON Girlz

CrossFit Maricopa

Bars Serving Food

Mooney's Irish Pub

Chantilly's Bar

Bisbee Grand Hotel and Bar

Gallagher #6 LLC

Copper City Saloon

DENIED:

Bars

Rockabilly Grill

Brennan's Pub & Grub (two locations)

Gyms

Achieve Strength and Fitness

4th Avenue Gym (two locations)

