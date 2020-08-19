LIST: Arizona businesses that have been approved to reopen
The Arizona Department of Health Services says it is reviewing more than 600 businesses that have submitted applications to reopen amid COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, August 18, 36 businesses have been approved, including movie theaters, bars, and gyms. AZDHS says duplicate business names reflect different locations. They did not give exact locations.
Six businesses had their applications denied.
APPROVED:
Theaters
- Invisible Theatre
- Alamo Chandler LLC
Gyms
- Training for Warriors-Estrella
- Full Strength LLC SBA CrossFit Full Strength
- EoS Fitness
- Michelle Davis Pilates
- AZ on the Rocks - Indoor Climbing, Inc.
- Raise The Bar Training Studio
- MixFit Phoenix LLC
- Prowess Pole Fitness LLC
- KYS 1994 LLC DBA Club Pilates
- KYS 1994 LLC DBA Club Pilates
- KYS 1994 LLC DBA Club Pilates
- CrossFit 646
- CrossFit 646 North
- Pure Barre Tempe
- Martin Pear JCC and Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus
- Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club
- Gainey Village Health Club & Spa
- DC Ranch Village Health Club and Spa
- Ocotillo Village Health Club & Spa
- Bird Dog Pilates & Fitness
- TruHit Fitness Central Scottsdale
- Bump Fitness Club
- Sweatshop on Central; Sweat Shop Central LLC
- Gainster Fitness LLC
- Gainster Fitness LLC
- Hitz Fitness
- CrossFit Infinite Strength
- Spark CrossFit
- Hammer CrossFit
- IRON Girlz
- CrossFit Maricopa
Bars Serving Food
- Mooney's Irish Pub
- Chantilly's Bar
- Bisbee Grand Hotel and Bar
- Gallagher #6 LLC
- Copper City Saloon
DENIED:
Bars
- Rockabilly Grill
- Brennan's Pub & Grub (two locations)
Gyms
- Achieve Strength and Fitness
- 4th Avenue Gym (two locations)
