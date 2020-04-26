Little girl in Mesa sparks neighborhood inspiration through one drawing

Ten-year-old Lauren Lofgran of Mesa told FOX 10 that she was disappointed she wouldn’t be able to go to any museums and she was really missing her art class during the pandemic.

So she decided to make an open air art class where everyone can put their artwork up.

She put a sign up inviting everyone to share their favorite picture or painting and to include their name on it.

Now the wall completely is covered with art made by her classmates and other people who came out to share their art in her neighborhood.

"I was really surprised that it was so giant and because we only started with one and I didn’t think it would get that big because we just had mine and a few of my friends and then it just became really giant and we’ve had to come and add lots of layers," Lofgran said.

She’s inviting everyone from not only Mesa to come out and share your work of art.

The address is: 1555 Leland St. Mesa, AZ 85203.