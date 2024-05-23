Little girl killed in Mesa hit-and-run, police say

Police in Mesa are looking for the person responsible for the deadly hit-and-run of a little girl on Thursday night.

The incident happened near Broadway Road and Horne around 6:15 p.m. on May 23. Police say the girl was on a scooter in an apartment complex driveway when she was hit.

Mesa Police officers are talking to witnesses and gathering evidence to find out what happened and the type of car involved.

Police say the girl is 7-years-old. No more information is available.

Click here to learn more about reporting a tip to the Mesa Police Department.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Map of where the incident happened: