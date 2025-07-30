Downtown Phoenix's Little Rituals named best hotel bar in America

The Brief Little Rituals, located on the fourth floor of downtown Phoenix's Residence Inn Marriott, earned the title of best hotel bar in the U.S. at the 2025 Spirited Awards. The award recognizes the bar's dedication to meticulously crafted cocktails and its success in reinventing the traditional hotel bar concept into a vibrant community destination.



Little Rituals, a bar on the fourth floor of the Residence Inn by Marriott in downtown Phoenix, has been named the best hotel bar in the United States at the 2025 Spirited Awards.

In its six years, the establishment has worked hard to be more than a typical hotel bar.

What we know:

Co-owner Aaron Defeo said the bar's name reflects the meticulous process of crafting its cocktails.

"It's those little rituals that we do to make the bar special. The ice, the hand prepared syrups, the juice, the all the ingredients, all the different steps," he said.

Some drinks require days to prepare due to intricate filtering and processing.

Industry peers recognize these "rituals" as a key to their success. Defeo called the Spirited Award "the top honor in the spirits world," a recognition the bar had aspired to for years.

'Reinvent the concept of the hotel bar’

After consistently ranking in the top four, Little Rituals finally secured the title, which Defeo believes validates their initial goal of reinventing the hotel bar concept.

"We were trying to sort of reinvent the concept of the hotel bar," Defeo said, noting many hotel bars can feel "stuffy" or "stagnant." He added, "We wanted to be vibrant and part of the community and places was known for cocktails and incredible food and like a destination."

While the award is a significant achievement, Defeo emphasized the bar's stronger connection to the downtown community. Little Rituals is open Tuesday through Sunday.