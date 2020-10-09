"Long way to go": Mark Cuban shares update on former NBA guard Delonte West

article

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has shared an update on former NBA player Delonte West, who he recently helped get into rehab.

Cuban shared a photo of West and another man on horseback on Twitter, presumably from a rehab facility in Florida.

"Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West. A long, long, long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support," Cuban wrote in the tweet.

TMZ reports Cuban picked up West from a Texas gas station after he was spotted homeless on the streets of Dallas.

West, who played for Cuban's Mavericks from 2011-2012, was taken to a hotel where he was reportedly reunited with his mother and his family came up with a plan to get him further help.

After the reunion, West reportedly agreed to go to a rehab facility in Florida, and Cuban had offered to pay for the treatment.

West, a former St. Joseph's University standout, played in the NBA from 2004-2012.

