Loop 202 crash: good Samaritan killed, several cars collide in chain reaction

A good Samaritan was killed when she went to check on a driver who had just crashed into a median wall on Loop 202 Sunday morning, Arizona DPS said.

What we know:

The March 9 crash happened just after 5:20 a.m.

A Dodge Durango driver headed west on Loop 202 lost control, hit a median wall at 40th Street, spun and came to a rest while facing the wrong way in the center lane of the highway.

That driver fled the scene. However, a concerned driver stopped at the emergency shoulder, turned her hazard lights on and got out of her car to check on the driver.

"Meanwhile, another driver saw the wrong-way-facing vehicle and swerved to the right, striking the good Samaritan, who was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital," said Arizona DPS spokesperson Bart Graves.

That driver was also hurt and taken to the hospital. Investigators say impairment hasn't been ruled out in this driver's case.

More crashes follow:

Then, DPS says a tire that came off of the first crashed car went into the eastbound lanes and caused a non-injury crash. Another car hit the first crashed car, but the driver wasn't hurt.

"A short time later a fifth collision occurred involving three vehicles. No one was injured, but one of the drivers involved was arrested for DUI," Graves said.

Westbound lanes were closed for about six hours and have been reopened.

What we don't know:

The name of the good Samaritan wasn't released.

We don't yet know what caused the Durango driver to lose control and crash.

Map of where the crash happened: