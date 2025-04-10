Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial l Day 4

The Brief Lori Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow. The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is representing herself in the trial.



The Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial continues on Thursday in Phoenix after there were some fireworks in the courtroom on Wednesday.

The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is accused of planning the murder of her then-husband, Charles Vallow. Vallow Daybell is representing herself (known in legal language as pro se) in the trial.

What they're saying:

On April 9, a retired Chandler homicide detective took the stand to testify about the shooting death of Charles. He was the fifth witness to testify so far in the trial. During Daniel Coons' testimony, Vallow Daybell questioned the detective about the gun that shot Charles, and whether he believed her brother, Alex Cox, shot him.

Coons' testimony was followed by Nancy Jo Hancock and Christina Atwood. Hancock's testimony contained a rather tense moment between her and Vallow Daybell.

Hancock is the woman who went on a date with Charles Vallow in July 2019, the night before Vallow was shot and killed. During her testimony, Vallow Daybell asked Hancock about that date, and whether Hancock knew that she and Vallow were still married at the time.

"Would you have gone out on a date with him, if he would have said he was married?" Vallow Daybell asked.

"If I would have realized how married he still was, maybe not," Hancock replied. "But, I just met for dinner. I wasn't sleeping with him or anything."

The backstory:

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.

Charles was shot by Vallow Daybell's late brother, Alex Cox. Cox had said he shot Charles after a fight involving a baseball bat.

Charles Vallow and Lori Vallow Daybell.

Vallow Daybell is also accused of attempted murder in connection with her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. The shootings of Charles and Brandon happened within months of each other.

In Idaho, Vallow Daybell was found guilty of killing Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow. She was also found guilty of her role in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's first wife. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho.

Chad Daybell, Lori's husband, was convicted of all three murders last year. He was sentenced to death.

What's next:

Day four of the trial gets underway at 10:30 a.m. on April 10. FOX 10's coverage of the trial begins at 11 a.m. on our YouTube channel.