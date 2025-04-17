Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial l Day 8

The Brief Prosecutors and the defense rested their cases in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial in Phoenix. The judge will give out jury instructions in court on Thursday. Closing arguments are scheduled for April 21.



Court is set to resume on Thursday for jury instructions, a day after the state of Arizona and the so-called "Doomsday Mom" rested their cases in Lori Vallow Daybell's murder conspiracy trial in Phoenix.

Prosecutors rested their case against Vallow Daybell. Later, Vallow Daybell herself said she would rest her case.

Vallow Daybell didn't announce her decision in front of a jury – she spoke to her counsel for a few minutes. While she has not called any witnesses to the stand, there is a chance she could change her mind, and present evidence or testify.

Lori's decision to rest her case, while not revealed to the jury, nevertheless appeared suddenly. Lori has also said the state did not present sufficient evidence. She filed what is known as a "Rule 20" motion, which asks the judge for an acquittal due to insufficient evidence.

Ultimately, the judge said there was enough evidence for a reasonable juror to determine that Vallow Daybell is guilty.

What's next:

The judge will go over jury instructions with prosecutors and Vallow Daybell on the morning of April 17. The jury will not be present.

The backstory:

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.

Charles was shot by Vallow Daybell's late brother, Alex Cox. Cox had said he shot Charles after a fight involving a baseball bat.

Charles Vallow and Lori Vallow Daybell.

Vallow Daybell is also accused of attempted murder in connection with her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. The shootings of Charles and Brandon happened within months of each other.

In Idaho, Vallow Daybell was found guilty of killing Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow. She was also found guilty of her role in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's first wife. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho.

Chad Daybell, Lori's husband, was convicted of all three murders last year. He was sentenced to death.

Big picture view:

Closing arguments are set for Monday, April 21.

What you can do:

You can watch FOX 10's full coverage of the trial on our YouTube channel.