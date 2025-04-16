Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial l Day 7

The Brief Prosecutors have called nearly all of their witnesses in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial. The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is accused of plotting the murder of her then-husband, Charles Vallow.



Wednesday marks day seven of the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial, and the state of Arizona could rest their case as soon as today against the so-called "Doomsday Mom."

Prosecutors have called 18 witnesses to testify against Vallow Daybell, and there are three more to be called.

What they're saying:

In court on Tuesday, a video showing Vallow Daybell at a drug store after Charles' death was played. In the video, Vallow Daybell bought two pairs of flip-flops, following a stop at a fast food store drive-thru to get food for Joshua "JJ" Vallow.

Vallow Daybell's daughter, Tylee Ryan, was with her for the ride. Vallow Daybell never called 911, and witnesses described her demeanor after the shooting as "non-chalant." She also had Charles’ phone with her, which helped police track locations by GPS along with her own phone.

Chandler Police Det. Ariel Werther testified to this timeline, but when Vallow Daybell got her chance to cross-examine him, she was scolded by the judge for inquiring about Charles' dating life, after objections were raised by prosecuting attorney Treena Kay.

"Whether he went on dates or had dates scheduled is not relevant to this case. Ask another question," the judge was heard saying. "You can ask about the date of the person who testified the night before, because that person was in here and had some relevant information, but other than that, any of these other questions are not relevant."

The backstory:

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.

Charles was shot by Vallow Daybell's late brother, Alex Cox. Cox had said he shot Charles after a fight involving a baseball bat.

Vallow Daybell is also accused of attempted murder in connection with her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. The shootings of Charles and Brandon happened within months of each other.

In Idaho, Vallow Daybell was found guilty of killing Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow. She was also found guilty of her role in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's first wife. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho.

Chad Daybell, Lori's husband, was convicted of all three murders last year. He was sentenced to death.

What you can do:

Day seven of the trial gets underway at 10:30 a.m. on April 16. FOX 10's coverage of the trial begins at 11 a.m. on our YouTube channel.