Lori Vallow mental competency hearing

A hearing was held on Thursday morning to determine if Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," is mentally fit to stand trial in her Arizona case.

The Rule 11 hearing was held on Nov. 14 in Maricopa County Superior Court. Vallow did not appear in court. A second hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

Vallow is charged in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the attempted murder of her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. She is also accused of conspiring to commit murder in both cases that were investigated by Chandler and Gilbert Police.

Last year, Vallow was convicted of murder in Idaho in the deaths of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell, was sentenced to death for the murders of Vallow's children, and his previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow Daybell in court during her sentencing hearing on July 31, 2023. (East Idaho News)