Louisville plane crash latest; Spirit Airlines to pull out of Sky Harbor | Nightly Roundup

Latest updates on a cargo plane crash near Louisville Airport; low-cost carrier to pull out of Sky Harbor; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

1. Cargo plane crashes near Kentucky airport

A UPS cargo plane crashed shortly after taking off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

What we know:

According to the Associated Press, at least three people are dead as a result of the crash, citing Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

2. Halloween shooting leads to arrests

3 people have been arrested following a shooting that happened in Lake Havasu City.

What they're saying:

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that the victim had arrived at the location to confront another individual concerning damage to a vehicle that occurred earlier in the evening. During the confrontation, a male subject within a large crowd fired several shots, striking the victim in the leg, before fleeing the scene," the Lake Havasu Police Department said.

3. Controversy continues over 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

(Getty)

A petition calling for country musician George Strait to replace Latin superstar Bad Bunny as the performer for next year's Super Bowl halftime show has surpassed 100,000 signatures.

The other side:

The petition argues that recent halftime performances have strayed too far into international pop territory, overlooking the traditional roots of American music. It should be noted that according to the Encyclopaedia Britannica, Bad Bunny is Puerto Rican. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory.

NFL officials have said that they are not considering dropping Bad Bunny as the headline performer.

4. Dramatic arrest of Arizona man caught on camera

A far East Valley man who is accused of downloading nearly 2,000 child sex abuse material (CSAM) has been arrested.

Dig deeper:

Authorities have identified the man as 26-year-old Brandon Phillips. Law enforcement used a grappler to bring to a halt the suspect's car in the middle of traffic.

5. Soon: No more Spirit Airlines in Phoenix

(Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Spirit Airlines will end its flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in January 2026, according to company officials.

By the numbers:

According to data provided by Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Spirit Airlines flew a total of 366,029 passengers to and from the airport in 2024. During the same time, the airport had a total of over 52 million passengers. Data also shows Spirit has been operating out of Sky Harbor since at least October 2013.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

