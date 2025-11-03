Halloween night shooting in Lake Havasu City lands 3 in jail

The Brief A Halloween night shooting in Lake Havasu City left a person hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a confrontation over vehicle damage escalated near Park Avenue and Highway 95. Police arrested Tony Davis, 20, on charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault, and two other women, Brooklyn Fultz, 19, and Hailee Tamborrino, 18, were also arrested for allegedly hindering the prosecution.



Late on Halloween night, the Lake Havau City Police Department investigated a shooting that left a victim with injuries, and landed three people in jail.

What we know:

The Oct. 31 shooting happened just after 11:50 p.m. near Park Avenue and Highway 95.

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that the victim had arrived at the location to confront another individual concerning damage to a vehicle that occurred earlier in the evening. During the confrontation, a male subject within a large crowd fired several shots, striking the victim in the leg, before fleeing the scene," the Lake Havasu Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, then was taken to a Phoenix area hospital for more specialized treatment.

Dig deeper:

The shooting suspect is identified by police as Tony Davis, 20, of Lake Havasu City. He was found at his home and was arrested on Nov. 1.

Davis is accused of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct involving a weapon, weapons misconduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He's being held on a $1 million secured bond.

"During the operation, 19-year-old Brooklyn Fultz and 18-year-old Hailee Tamborrino, both residents of Lake Havasu City, were also arrested for offenses related to hindering prosecution," police said.

Tamborrino is accused of hindering prosecution, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a deadly weapon while under the age of 21. She was held on a $4,000 secured bond following her first court appearance.

Fultz is accused of hindering prosecution and was also held on a $4,000 secured bond after her court appearance.



Davis, Tamborrino and Fultz were booked into the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Map of the area where the shooting happened