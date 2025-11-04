Pinal Co. man accused of downloading nearly 2,000 child sex abuse images

The Brief Police arrested a 26-year-old San Tan Valley man on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and DUI. Phillips was taken into custody after the Pinal County Sheriff's SWAT team used a grappler device to stop his car. Investigators have found more than 1,900 images of child sexual abuse material allegedly downloaded by the suspect.



A San Tan Valley man is under arrest on child pornography charges.

What we know:

The man accused of possessing child pornography was stopped in his tracks by the Pinal County Sheriff's SWAT team. Law enforcement used a grappler to bring to a halt the suspect's car in the middle of traffic.

Deputies took 26-year-old Brandon Phillips into custody on Oct. 30. They ordered him out of the car with guns drawn.

"If you don't follow commands, I will send my dog and he will bite you," an official said.

The suspect surrendered and was placed into handcuffs.

Dig deeper:

Sheriff's detectives said they served search warrants at two homes in San Tan Valley and in Queen Creek with the help of Homeland Security and Queen Creek Police.

So far, investigators said they have found more than 1,900 images of child sexual abuse material that Phillips had been downloading. He had also allegedly been under the influence at the time of his arrest.

"You are under arrest for DUI. The mixture of whatever substances that you took last night that you said, probably cocaine. Obviously, on every test that we've done there's been pretty significant physical impairment."

What's next:

In addition to DUI, deputies booked Phillips on 10 counts of "sexual exploitation of a minor."