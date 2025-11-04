Arizona weather forecast: Another 90-degree day expected in Phoenix

The Brief Temps will stay warmer-than-normal early this week in Phoenix. Highs in the Valley will stay around 90 degrees on Nov. 4.



Our quiet weather pattern continues.

Today:

The forecast high temperature climbs back to around 90 degrees on Tuesday afternoon. It will be another sunny to mostly sunny day across the state with generally light winds. It may be a touch breezy in northern Arizona, but overall, beautiful conditions are forecast across the higher elevations.

Morning temperatures will consistently drop to around freezing at the highest elevations with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s in the Valley.

Later This Week:

A few passing clouds are expected Wednesday around the state. The forecast high caps in the upper 80s around the Valley. In between ridges of warmth, the forecast high slides down into the middle 80s Thursday through Saturday with dry weather.

By the end of the weekend, the next ridge of high pressure starts to close in on Arizona. This will increase our forecast high temperatures, again. Highs will reach the upper 80s by Sunday and last into early next week.

Big picture view:

While there is no chance for rain or snow in the immediate forecast, the extended forecast may signal a shift in pattern that brings cooler air and moisture to the state by late next week. While it's too soon for certainty, it's worth monitoring!

