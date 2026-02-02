Expand / Collapse search

Shooting leaves teen badly wounded and prompted school lockdown: Avondale PD

Published  February 2, 2026 6:16pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 16-year-old has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting.
    • The shooting happened near 116th Lane and Encanto Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m., according to Avondale Police.
    • The suspect reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police in Avondale say they are investigating a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition.

What we know:

Per a statement, the shooting happened in the area of 116th Lane and Encanto Boulevard. Avondale Police said at around 3:30 p.m., they received a call for the incident.

"Upon Avondale Police’s arrival, Patrol learned the victim was shot by a suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival," police wrote.

Police said Canyon Breeze Elementary School, which is located in the area, went into lockdown as a result.

"Once it was determined that the suspect was no longer in the area, the school returned to business as usual," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Police say they are not releasing the name of the 16-year-old victim.

Area where the incident happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by Avondale Police.

