Shooting leaves teen badly wounded and prompted school lockdown: Avondale PD

The Brief A 16-year-old has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting. The shooting happened near 116th Lane and Encanto Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m., according to Avondale Police. The suspect reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.



Police in Avondale say they are investigating a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition.

What we know:

Per a statement, the shooting happened in the area of 116th Lane and Encanto Boulevard. Avondale Police said at around 3:30 p.m., they received a call for the incident.

"Upon Avondale Police’s arrival, Patrol learned the victim was shot by a suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival," police wrote.

Police said Canyon Breeze Elementary School, which is located in the area, went into lockdown as a result.

"Once it was determined that the suspect was no longer in the area, the school returned to business as usual," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Police say they are not releasing the name of the 16-year-old victim.

Area where the incident happened