Shooting leaves teen badly wounded and prompted school lockdown: Avondale PD
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police in Avondale say they are investigating a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition.
What we know:
Per a statement, the shooting happened in the area of 116th Lane and Encanto Boulevard. Avondale Police said at around 3:30 p.m., they received a call for the incident.
"Upon Avondale Police’s arrival, Patrol learned the victim was shot by a suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival," police wrote.
Police said Canyon Breeze Elementary School, which is located in the area, went into lockdown as a result.
"Once it was determined that the suspect was no longer in the area, the school returned to business as usual," read a portion of the statement.
What we don't know:
Police say they are not releasing the name of the 16-year-old victim.
Area where the incident happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by Avondale Police.