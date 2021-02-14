Loved ones spend Valentine’s Day at Scottsdale’s White Castle

Pulling up to the White Castle's gate and being waited on by cupid turned out to be the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day for some Valley couples.

Michele and Rich Coda have been married for 30 years. Rich says in some way, he credits their getting together to White Castle.

"In 1989, she showed up for my birthday with a stack of White Castle in New Jersey and I said, 'She’s for me,'" Rich said. That’s why they decided to go all out for this year’s Valentine’s Day curbside service at the restaurant.

A spokesperson for the restaurant says they decided to offer the curbside service amid the pandemic, for couples that otherwise wouldn’t be comfortable going out to eat.

"Having your experience at White Castle be awesome, memorable and that’s what the event is about right now," said Orlando Lopez, spokesperson for White Castle.

Then there were of course loved ones, aside from significant others, that came out for the event, including sisters Irene and Ollie who came out with their extended family.

Restaurant officials say the hope is that everyone can feel special and get the royal treatment this Valentine’s Day.