Lower gas prices provides relief for drivers ahead of Christmas

For people driving gas cars, lower gas prices are, in a sense, an early Christmas present.

On Dec. 23, some gas station in the Phoenix area were selling gas at below $3 a gallon. One gas station was even selling gas at $2.77 a gallon.

"Everybody else, especially on the West side, is like $3.49," said Kevin Brennan.

For Brennan, his vehicle is his livelihood, as he is a private driver who takes people to and from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. He is making extra trips because of the holidays, and he is welcoming the lower gas prices after a year of soaring costs and inflation.

"We could all use it. I mean, everybody needs a break now," said Brennan.

"It's crazy, because every day, it goes down ten cents," said Walter Gutierrez. "Three days ago, it was, like, at $2, and it’s crazy how it keeps going down."

