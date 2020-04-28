Luke Air Force Base, Arizona Air National Guard honor COVID-19 frontline workers with special flyover

Arizona's coronavirus frontline workers and first responders were honored with a special military flyover on Friday.

According to earlier statements by Luke Air Force Base officials, the 56th Fighter Wing and 944th Fighter Wing, along with the Arizona Air National Guard 161st Air Refueling Wing, came together to honor the COVID-19 essential workers with a special flyover.

The flyover began at about 3:10 p.m. on Friday. A formation of 15 aircraft, including seven F-35A Lightning IIs and seven F-16 Fighting Falcons flying out of Luke Air Force Base and one KC-135 from the 161st Air Refueling Wing took part.

The flight path brought them through Buckeye, Luke Air Force Base, Litchfield Park, Surprise, Waddell, Goodyear, Tolleson, Phoenix Metro, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Scottsdale, Deer Valley, Glendale, Peoria, Sun City West, and El Mirage.

“We are honored to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers, first responders, military members, and other essential personnel who are working on the front lines to combat the coronavirus,” said Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander. “We want everyone to be able to look up from their homes and enjoy the display of American airpower, resolve, and pride while keeping frontline responders in their hearts.”

Advertisement

Flyover map for May 1, 2020. (Luke Air Force Base)

Medical workers react to flyover

During the flyover, medical workers across the Valley went outside to see it in person.

One medical worker was emotional as she reacted to the kind gesture by Luke Air Force Base.

"It's very much appreciated. I just think everybody works so hard and has come together, and I think it's just shown how awesome our healthcare profession is, but our communities, and I think as human beings, it's shown a side of us that we've needed to see, and it's been a long time since we've all been able to come together under something," said one worker.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MAP: Worldwide interactive Coronavirus case data

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED: