Nurse sings ‘Amazing Grace’ to colleagues working tirelessly in fight against COVID-19
A nurse was asked by her fellow health care workers at a Michigan hospital to sing '“Amazing Grace” as the staff prepared for a long and difficult shift treating patients with COVID-19.
‘Thank God there are people like you’: Community makes signs of support for St. Louis hospital staff
The emergency department at a hospital in St. Louis has been hard at work fighting the COVID-19 outbreak has received praise from local residents.
‘Thank you for being on the front lines’: BP offering discounted gas to health care workers
The promotion runs through June 30.
Ducey announces childcare program for children of COVID-19 frontline workers
Ducey launched a new initiative to provide childcare for Arizona first responders and other frontline workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
Valley doctor says some are wearing protective equipments wrong during COVID-19 pandemic
While people continue to scramble for things like masks and gloves, one Valley doctor says people are using them the wrong way.
Flagstaff Medical Center coping with rising number of COVID-19 cases in Northern Arizona
One area that has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona is Northern Arizona, with multiple cases and deaths reported in Coconino County and the Navajo Nation.
‘It hurts like hell’: Tennessee nurse with COVID-19 describes her symptoms as ‘worse than a gunshot’
“Stay at home… This is something you don’t want,” said Shareka Williams, a nurse at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing nursing home in Tennessee, who is infected with the novel coronavirus.
Nurses gather to pray on rooftops during coronavirus pandemic
As hospital staffs across the country battle the coronavirus outbreak, many are turning to their faith to carry them through long, difficult days.
‘We all have a part to play’: Boston ICU nurses urge public to stay at home
"I would be lying if I said I wasn’t scared," one of the nurses says in the video.
‘It’s hell’ - NYC EMTs claim to be overwhelmed due to coronavirus
The strain being placed on EMTs and paramedics is being called “unprecedented,” as the number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in New York City continues to increase.
How sign language interpreters are vital to the fight against COVID-19
As information continues to evolve surrounding COVID-19, sign language interpreters are vital to communicate the latest developments to the deaf community.
Healthcare workers getting much-needed help
With the help of social media and technology, Arizona businesses are combining their resources to help, in a big way, during the COVID-19 crisis.
'They're needed for healthcare workers': Public health pleads for residents to stop buying N95 masks
Public health officials in Los Angeles County are asking the public to refrain from purchasing N95 respirator masks, so that medical professionals can have access to them.
Minnesota nurse heads to New York City to answer call for help
Health professionals from across the country are now heading to New York City to join the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among them is a nurse from Minnesota.
'RVs for MDs' lends a place to stay for health care workers
It’s a match-making Facebook page born out of necessity. RVs, 5th wheels, trailers, even a furnished home, all made available for doctors and nurses who don’t want to risk bringing the coronavirus home with them.
‘I burst into tears’: State trooper gives cardiologist N95 masks instead of speeding ticket
“This complete stranger... shared his precious masks with me, without my even asking,” Sarosh Ashraf Janjua wrote on Facebook.
‘Heartbeat of America’: Health care workers honored with red light atop Empire State Building in NYC
The Empire State Building used its LED light system to honor health care workers fighting the novel coronavirus.
California relaxing rules for nursing and med students to help fight coronavirus pandemic
He has launched the California Health Corps, inviting medical retirees, part-timers and students to apply.
2 more NYPD employees die amid coronavirus pandemic
Two more members of the NYPD have died. Through Monday, 824 uniformed members and 106 civilian members of the department had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the NYPD.
Cleaning staff at Barcelona hospital thanked with round of applause
Healthcare staff at Sant Joan de Deu thanked their non-healthcare colleagues with a round of applause for their hard work amid coronvirus pandemic.