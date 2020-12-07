Teen nominated for 'Kid of the Year' award launches PPE vending machine at Scottsdale Quarter

A Valley teen is getting some national recognition. 14-year-old Dylan Capshaw is a Time magazine Kid of the Year nominee and he also opened up a personal protection equipment vending machine in Scottsdale.

"The Sanitation Station" is the first of its kind at the Scottsdale Quarter shopping center near Scottsdale Road and Butherus Drive.

Dylan says he started printing and donating face masks and face shields back in April. Five months later, he began looking for machines and finding vendors. Now the machine is up and running with PPE products and locally-sourced food and drinks.

There's also tissue, hand sanitizer, water, and kombucha.

You can find the PPE vending sanitation station near the Lululemon store by the restrooms.

