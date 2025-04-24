Magnet fishers discover hidden gems at Tempe Town Lake; NASA capsule being built in Gilbert | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From two brothers who've made some remarkable discoveries while magnet fishing at Tempe Town Lake to a new space capsule being built in Gilbert that will eventually orbit the Moon, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 24, 2025.
1. Magnet fishers make wild discovery at Tempe Town Lake
Featured
Two brothers from Arizona discovered crime scene evidence while magnet fishing at Tempe Town Lake, and they believe they've also uncovered a significant amount of history in the process.
2. Brady Bunch star ‘almost died’ during first episode
Featured
Susan Olsen starred as Cindy Brady alongside Mike Lookinland, Christopher Knight and Barry Williams on 'The Brady Bunch.'
3. Airshow pilot dies in Virginia
Featured
A stunt plane crashed at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia ahead of a planned air show there this weekend, killing an accomplished aerobatic pilot.
4. New restaurants, shops moving into PV
5. NASA capsule to become first to orbit the Moon
Featured
The NASA HALO capsule being built in Gilbert will serve as a habitat for astronauts orbiting the Moon before they launch onward to Mars.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
"Weather conditions across the region will remain mostly tranquil through Friday, with some afternoon breeziness. Cooler temperatures and more widespread breezy to locally windy conditions will peak on Saturday, with strongest winds over the AZ higher terrain areas," the National Weather Service Phoenix said.