Magnitude 5.5 earthquake in Northern California disables CHP Chico 911 lines

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 5.5 earthquake in Plumas County in Northern California Thursday afternoon. The earthquake was powerful enough to disable CHP Chico Dispatch cell phone 911 lines in the Yuba City-Sutter area.

The tremor struck around 4:20 p.m. in East Shore, near Lake Almanor, according to officials. No additional damage outside the 911 lines have been reported, according to USGS.

Officials said the depth of the earthquake was less than a mile; at 1.5 kilometers.

Some California residents said they could feel the earthquake as far down as Stockton and Sacramento.

Those unable to call 911 through cell phone are asked to call (530) 332-1200. Officials said they are currently working on fixing the issue.



