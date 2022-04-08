Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for April 8-11

Several major closures will be in effect this weekend on Interstate 10 in downtown and west Phoenix, along with a slew of other freeway restrictions due to pavement maintenance and other improvement projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

I-10

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between the I-17 Stack and 24th Street, beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 8 through 11 p.m. on Saturday for pavement sealing.

Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 will be closed at the Stack. All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between 19th Avenue and 24th Street will be closed, including ramps from southbound State Route 51 and westbound Loop 202 at the Mini-Stack, ADOT said.

Alternate routes: Drivers on eastbound I-10 can detour on the south and eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 South Mountain to reach I-10 in Chandler. Traffic approaching eastbound I-10 near the closure can detour to southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

-

Westbound I-10 will be closed between the I-17 Stack and 43rd Avenue in west Phoenix, beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for pavement work. Additionally, both I-17 ramps to westbound I-10 at the Stack will be closed; the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Seventh Avenue will also be closed.

Alternate routes: Westbound I-10 drivers heading toward Phoenix from Tucson can use the west and northbound Loop 202 South Mountain near Chandler Boulevard. Westbound I-10 drivers near downtown Phoenix can exit ahead of the closure at I-17 using westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street.

Drivers can also use northbound SR-51 to access west and northbound Loop 101 Agua Fria.

"Westbound I-10 travelers in the Casa Grande area with no plans to stop in Phoenix can consider using westbound I-8 to northbound State Route 85 to reach I-10 in the Buckeye area," ADOT added.

-

Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes between Guadalupe and Baseline Roads from 3:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday for pavement work. The westbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road will also be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit at Elliot or Broadway Roads.

I-17

All I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road will be closed, beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday for drainage work. Greenway Road will also be closed in both directions approaching I-17.

"Plan for closures along frontage roads between Thunderbird and Greenway roads," ADOT added.

Alternate routes: Drivers can use Cactus or Bell Roads, as well as 19th or 35th Avenues as north and southbound detours. The southbound I-17 on-ramp at Thunderbird Road remains closed.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

Weekend Travel Advisory for April 8-11 (Credit: ADOT)

