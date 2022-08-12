Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 12-15

Drivers should be aware of a number of major closures and restrictions on Valley freeways before heading out this weekend.

I-10

In west Phoenix, the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between 51st Avenue and 75th Avenue starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for lane striping.

The following ramps will be closed:

Northbound Loop 202 ramp to I-10 WB

On-ramps at 27th, 35th and 43rd avenues

Alternate routes: Try using local streets like Thomas or McDowell to get around the closure.

Meanwhile, in Tempe, I-10 eastbound will be narrowed to three lanes between Elliot and Warner Road from 10 p.m on Friday, Aug. 12 to 4 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The Elliot Road on-ramp and Warner Road off-ramp will be closed.

SR 143

State Route 143 southbound will be shut down between Loop 202 Red Mountain and I-10 from 10 p.m. on Friday to 10 a.m. on Sunday for continued work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

All on-ramps to southbound SR 143 will be closed.

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends taking Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound, then taking I-10 EB near Sky Harbor to get around the closure.

The northbound lanes of SR 143 will also be closed between I-10 and Washington Street at 10 p.m. on Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday.

Northbound 48th Street will be shut down between Broadway Road and I-10, and the University Drive on-ramp will be closed as well.

Alternate routes: Drivers can try taking I-10 west to reach Loop 202 EB to navigate around the closure.

Loop 101

The right two lanes of the northbound Loop 101 will be closed between Warner and Baseline roads from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for pavement maintenance.

The on- and off-ramps between Warner and Baseline for Loop 101 NB will also be shut down.

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit at Ray Road or try the Price frontage road to get around.

SR 51

The northbound and southbound off-ramps at Glendale Avenue/Lincoln Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory