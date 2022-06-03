Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for June 3-6

Drivers who frequent Interstate 10 in Phoenix are in for some bad news - a slew of closure and restrictions will go into effect this weekend as crews work on improvement projects, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

I-10 west

The westbound lanes are closed between the I-17 Stack and 43rd Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday, June 3 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 6 for pavement work.

The following ramps will be closed:

Both I-17 ramps to I-10 WB

On-ramps at 7th Street, 7th Avenue

HOV ramp at 5th Street

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit ahead of the closure and try McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to get around. Other freeway routes include Loop 101 Agua Fria in the west Valley or Loop 202 South Mountain in the east Valley.

-

Additionally, the westbound lanes will also be closed between SR 143 and the I-17 Split near Sky Harbor from 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 to 4 a.m. on Monday.

The following ramps will be closed:

On-ramps between Elliot Road and I-17

Mill Avenue on-ramp to US 60 westbound

US 60 WB HOV ramp to I-10 WB

Alternate routes: If drivers need to access downtown Phoenix or Sky Harbor from the east Valley, they can try taking eastbound Loop 202 Santan or US 60 to get to Loop 101, then head north to reach Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound.

Another option is to take Loop 202 South Mountain to get around the I-10 closure.

-

I-10 WB will also be restricted to two lanes between SR 143 and 24th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Saturday. The US 60 HOV ramp to I-10 westbound will also be closed during that time.

I-10 east

The eastbound lanes are closed between the SR 51 Mini-Stack and SR 143 from 10 p.m. on Friday to 11:59 p.m. Saturday for work on a bridge and for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-10 EB on-ramps between 3rd Street and Broadway Road

Ramps from southbound SR-51, westbound Loop 202, southbound SR 143, southbound I-17 (near Sky Harbor) to I-10 EB

I-17 SB on-ramps at 7th Avenue, 7th Street

Alternate routes: Try taking Loop 202 Red Mountain east to Loop 101 Price south to get around the closure. From there, drivers can take US 60 to reach Tempe or Loop 202 Santan to get to Chandler.

Other closures

Westbound Greenway Road will be closed near I-17 starting at 9 p.m. Friday. It will remain shut down until late June for roadway reconstruction.

The on- and off-ramps at Greenway will be closed.

Additionally, the eastbound lanes at Greenway will be closed in the same area from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory