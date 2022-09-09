Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 9-12

Heads up, drivers: Interstate 10, Interstate 17 and Loop 202 will see some closures this weekend due to improvement projects.

I-10

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between US 60 Superstition Freeway and State Route 143 from 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 to 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following ramps will be closed:

US 60 WB ramps to I-10 WB

I-10 WB on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline (the Baseline Road on-ramp will be closed until 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12)

US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue

I-10 WB ramp to US 60 EB (4 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday)

I-10 WB off-ramp at SR 143 (until 4 a.m. Monday)

SR 143 off-ramp at University Drive (10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday)

Detours: Drivers on I-10 can use Loop 202 Santan or US 60 eastbound to get on Loop 101 northbound, then take Loop 202 Red Mountain to either access Sky Harbor Airport or to get back on I-10 at the SR 51 Mini-Stack.

For commuters in the Chandler area, ADOT recommends taking Loop 202 South Mountain to get on I-10 near 59th Avenue.

-

Interstate 10 eastbound will be restricted to three lanes between Elliot and Warner roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-10 EB on-ramp at Elliot Road

I-10 EB off-ramp at Warner Road

-

In Buckeye, I-10 will be restricted to one lane in both directions near the SR 85 interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday for a widening project.

The following closures will be in place:

I-10 WB off-ramp at Watson Road (9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday; also from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday)

Southbound Watson Road at I-10

SR 85 northbound ramp to I-10 EB; I-10 EB ramp to SR 85 southbound (From Sept. 11-30)

I-17

In Phoenix, Interstate 17 will be narrowed to two lanes in both directions between Dunlap and Peoria Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for sign work.

This restriction will also be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sept. 12-15.

Loop 202

In Chandler, Loop 202 Santan will be restricted to two lanes in both directions between Gilbert and Val Vista from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for lane striping work.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 202 EB on-ramp at Gilbert Road

Loop 202 EB off-ramp at Val Vista Drive

Loop 202 WB on-ramp at Val Vista Drive

Loop 202 WB off-ramp at Gilbert Road

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory