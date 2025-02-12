Group of homeless people in Tempe shot at Mitchell Park, PD says

The Brief A group of homeless people were at Tempe's Mitchell Park on Wednesday night when police say a suspect opened fire on them. Two men were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, Tempe Police said. The suspect remains on the loose.



A group of homeless people were shot while at Tempe's Mitchell Park on Wednesday night, the police department said.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene near University Drive and Roosevelt Street where police cars lined the streets around 10 p.m. on Feb. 12.

"A group of unsheltered persons were in the park when a suspect approached and opened fire. Two adult males were shot. Both were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition with life threatening injuries and the other in critical but stable condition," Tempe Police said.

A third man was grazed by a bullet but was not hospitalized.

Police say the suspect is believed to be known to the victims, and investigators are searching for the suspect.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

Police didn't say what might've led up to the victims being shot.

Map of the area where the incident happened: