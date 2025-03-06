Man, 79, dies 2 days after being struck by a Phoenix driver

The Brief Manuel Figueroa, 79, was crossing the street mid-block, police say, when he was struck by a driver on March 3. The incident happened near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. Figueroa died on March 5 at the hospital, Phoenix Police said.



Days after being hit by a car in Phoenix while crossing the street, a 79-year-old man died, the police department said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on March 3 near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. The victim, Manuel Figueroa, 79, died on March 5.

"Preliminary information suggests that Figueroa was crossing 43rd Avenue, mid-block, when he was struck by the vehicle involved, which was traveling southbound," Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer said.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and police say impairment is not believed to have been a factor.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Map of where the crash happened: