Man accused of child sex trafficking, indecent exposure at Canyon View High School

The Brief A man was arrested for allegedly masturbating in the parking lot of a high school in Buckeye, Ariz. The 26-year-old was connected to other incidents in the Valley as well. He was booked into jail on charges of child sex trafficking, luring and sexual conduct with a minor.



A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly masturbating in the parking lot of Canyon View High School near 198th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The school is in the Agua Fria Union High School District.

What we know:

According to a release from the Buckeye Police Department, the man was seen by two female students in the campus parking lot on Thursday, May 15.

The students reported the suspect to a School Resource Officer.

"The students provided descriptions of the suspect and vehicle, and the SRO began coordinating with the Special Victims Unit to escalate the case," stated police.

Timeline:

On Wednesday, May 21, a car matching the suspect's vehicle was spotted exiting the high school parking lot just before 8 a.m.

The SRO pulled over the car and questioned the male driver, who claimed he was dropping off a student.

"He also denied involvement in the indecent exposure incident," stated police.

The SRO cited the driver, later identified as Michael Armijo, for a suspended license and was given a notice for trespassing.

After the SRO let the driver go, investigators spoke with a 15-year-old student, who said the man approached her as she was leaving school and offered to give her a ride home on May 9.

"Before taking her home, the suspect took her back to a campus parking lot where he had sexual contact with her," stated BPD officials.

Police say during the investigation, they determined Armijo didn't have a connection to the school.

Armijo was stopped again near his home later on Wednesday and arrested near his home in Buckeye.

In the news release, BPD stated, "He was later arrested and booked into jail on charges of child sex trafficking, luring a minor and sexual conduct with a minor."

Investigators say Armijo was also linked to an indecent exposure incident outside a Fry's grocery store near Indian School Road and Jackrabbit Trail on April 30.