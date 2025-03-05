Man accused of DUI following deadly west Phoenix crash: PD

The Brief A person is dead following a crash overnight. The crash happened near 31st Avenue and Grand.



Phoenix Police officials say a man is accused of DUI following a deadly crash during the late night hours of March 4.

What we know:

Per a statement, the incident happened near 31st Avenue and Grand, and officers responded to the area at around 11:00 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from critical injuries caused by the collision," read a portion of the statement. "The man was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries."

The victim, according to police, has been identified as an employee for a company working on the sewer system. The man was working in the back of a box truck in a construction area when the crash happened.

As for the man who allegedly caused the crash, police said he was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"While at the hospital, officers observed signs of intoxication and the man was processed for DUI," read a portion of the statement.

Police also said the area was closed down throughout the night, but was reopened for morning traffic.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the worker who died in the crash, nor did they identify the person who allegedly caused the crash.

Area where the crash happened