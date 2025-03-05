Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of DUI following deadly west Phoenix crash: PD

By
Updated  March 5, 2025 10:19am MST
Phoenix
Driver accused of DUI after deadly Phoenix crash

Phoenix Police say the crash happened near Grand Avenue and Indian School Road, and the victim was working in the back of a box truck in a construction area when the deadly crash happened.

    • A person is dead following a crash overnight.
    • The crash happened near 31st Avenue and Grand.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a man is accused of DUI following a deadly crash during the late night hours of March 4.

Per a statement, the incident happened near 31st Avenue and Grand, and officers responded to the area at around 11:00 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from critical injuries caused by the collision," read a portion of the statement. "The man was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries."

The victim, according to police, has been identified as an employee for a company working on the sewer system. The man was working in the back of a box truck in a construction area when the crash happened.

As for the man who allegedly caused the crash, police said he was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"While at the hospital, officers observed signs of intoxication and the man was processed for DUI," read a portion of the statement.

Police also said the area was closed down throughout the night, but was reopened for morning traffic.

Police did not identify the worker who died in the crash, nor did they identify the person who allegedly caused the crash.

Area where the crash happened

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.

