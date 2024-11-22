Man accused of filming child in bathroom at Arizona truck stop

The Brief Adrian Hall, 46, allegedly recorded a boy using the bathroom at a Love's Travel Stop in Tolleson. Police say Hall admitted to recording the child. Hall was arrested and is accused of voyeurism.



A man who allegedly filmed a child in the bathroom at a west Valley truck stop has been arrested.

The incident happened on Nov. 13 at a Love's Travel Stop near 83rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Tolleson.

According to court documents, the boy was using a urinal when he noticed that a man was filming him. The boy grabbed the suspect's phone.

Officers responded to the scene and arrested the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Adrian Hall.

Hall allegedly admitted to recording the boy.

"Adrian stated he has recorded other people while they were using the restroom before," court documents read.

Hall was booked into jail on a $75,000 bond. He is accused of voyeurism.