Man accused of firing gun '10 times' at group of homeless people in Tempe

The Brief Aaron Sussex is accused of firing a gun several times at a group of homeless people in Tempe on Feb. 12. He was arrested shortly after the incident, and investigators say he had an argument with one of the victims before open firing on the group. Three people were hurt, and two of them are in critical condition.



Tempe Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for the Mitchell Park shooting on Feb. 12.

What we know:

Three people were shot, and two of them are in critical condition. The prosecution said one of the victims doesn't have any brain activity.

Tempe Police say this shooting was not a random act of violence, but rather a targeted attack. The man they say is responsible, Aaron Sussex, 37, has a lengthy criminal history.

"A group of unsheltered persons were in the park when a suspect approached and opened fire. Two adult males were shot. Both were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and the other in critical but stable condition," Tempe Police said the night of the shooting.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near University Drive and Roosevelt Street.

‘He essentially shot into the crowd ten times reportedly’

During a Feb. 14 court appearance, it was noted that the shooting stemmed from an argument between the suspect and one of the victims.

"He essentially shot into the crowd ten times reportedly, striking three individuals. One of which, possibly life-threatening injuries. As of now, there's been no brain activity regarding that victim. The other two were shot with non-life-threatening injuries, but again, your honor, highly reckless given he's shooting into a crowd and striking three people. This apparently was over a dispute with one of those three victims," the prosecution said during the court appearance.

Sussex has a handful of mugshots.

Aaron Sussex

Residents say Mitchell Park is a place typically filled with families and dogs, but the night of Feb. 12 was a different story.

"We heard the gunshots, and we heard Ocean barking like crazy," said Tempe resident Tommie Johnson. "When we stepped back out, we saw all the police cars."

Dig deeper:

The Mitchell Park community is now under surveillance.

"They brought cameras over here now. So that's a good thing. We're able to, you know, bring our kids over here, and they feel safe because we have some kind of security over here now," Johnson said.

Sussex has been held in isolation since his arrest. During his court appearance, he was held in a private room.

"I received information from the sheriff's office that he is still combative, and he's been isolated as a potential safety risk to himself or others," the judge said.

At the time of the shooting, Sussex was on probation for a separate violent offense. He's being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released.

FOX 10 reached out to the city of Tempe for more information on the cameras reportedly being installed at the park.

