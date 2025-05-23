Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of indecent exposure at Valley school; ex-Scottsdale treasurer sentenced l Morning News Brief

Published  May 23, 2025 10:01am MST
The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 23, 2025. (MCSO; Klein family; Getty Images)

A man was arrested for alleged indecent exposure in the parking lot of a west Valley high school; a former treasurer who pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars was sentenced; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 23.

1. Child sex trafficking arrest

article

Man arrested for child sex trafficking, indecent exposure at a Buckeye high school

A man was arrested for sexual conduct with a minor for disturbing accusations at a high school parking lot in Buckeye.

2. Former Scottsdale treasurer gets probation

article

Nubia Gonzalez: Former Scottsdale school group treasurer sentenced to probation for theft

Nubia Gonzalez, according to previous reports, was serving as the treasurer for an Association of Parents and Teachers with links to a Scottsdale school when she stole tens of thousands of dollars from the group's accounts.

3. Sweet needs a forever home!

article

Phoenix pup looking for a forever home as hundreds of days pass by

Help spread the word! Phoenix-born pup, Sweet, who is 2-years-old, is looking for a forever home. She's in a foster home for now, but she's going on almost 300 days without a forever family.

4. Rest in peace

article

Boxing world mourns loss of Georgia O'Connor after miscarriage, cancer battle

Professional boxer Georgia O'Connor, 25, has died after a painful bout with cancer, which came after a miscarriage.

5. ‘The definition of true love’

article

Kentucky couple loses arms to tornado's fury while clinging to each other: 'Definition of true love'

Paul and Gail Klein's love story is not just one of tragedy. It's about the extraordinary power and enduring love that a true couple can only share even in their darkest hour.

Today's weather

article

Arizona weather forecast: Hot temps expected on Friday in Phoenix

On Friday in the Valley, we'll see a slight drop in temps, with a high near 103°F.

