Man accused of killing Phoenix officer in court; Police investigate shooting at house party | Nightly Roundup

Colleagues mourn slain officer | Nightly Roundup
From fellow officers mourning the death of one of their own after a three-day fight for his life to Cesar Chavez High School responding to threats on social media, here's a look at our top stories tonight.
PHOENIX - From the outpouring of support for fallen Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge to Cesar Chavez High School managing threats received on social media, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, September 7, 2024.
1. Man accused of killing a Phoenix Police officer appears in court
Suspect Saul Bal appeared in court for the second time as prosecutors charged him with murder after police officer Zane Coolidge was pronounced dead on Friday night. Bal is accused of shooting two officers on Sept. 3.
2. Police officer shot on duty dies after 3-day fight for his life
Police in Phoenix have a tragic update to a shooting that left two officers injured earlier this week.
3. Ceasar Chavez High School deals with social media threats amid Atlanta fallout
Following the Atlanta school shooting, Cesar Chavez High School was one of the schools to receive a threat on social media and extra security was put in place on Sept. 6.
4. Police are investigating after a man was killed at a Phoenix house party
One man was shot and killed at a house party in west Phoenix near the intersection of 48th and Windsor avenues around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 7.
5. US Air Force Academy cadet found dead in dorm room
Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce was from Taylor, Texas.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Morning Weather Forecast - 9/7/24
It's going to be very hot through the weekend, but late next week, temperatures could start to dip.