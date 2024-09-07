Man accused of killing Phoenix officer in court; Police investigate shooting at house party | Nightly Roundup

From the outpouring of support for fallen Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge to Cesar Chavez High School managing threats received on social media, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, September 7, 2024.

1. Man accused of killing a Phoenix Police officer appears in court

2. Police officer shot on duty dies after 3-day fight for his life

3. Ceasar Chavez High School deals with social media threats amid Atlanta fallout

4. Police are investigating after a man was killed at a Phoenix house party

5. US Air Force Academy cadet found dead in dorm room

Also, your weather forecast for tonight