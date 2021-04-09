Man accused of dumping large pile of dead fish along Phoenix road

An arrest has been made after a large pile of dead fish was found on the side of the road in Phoenix earlier this week.

Russell Howard, 42, now faces criminal littering charges after he allegedly dumped hundreds of speared fish and parts near 15th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road on April 5.

The fish pile was around 15 by 15 feet in size, and most of the fish were carp and gizzard shad, officials said.

Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department maintained that spearfishing is legal, but dumping in this manner is not.

"Spearfishing is a lawful activity and an effective management tool for certain species of aquatic wildlife," according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. "The AZGFD encourages all ethical angling methods, and promotes the responsible disposal of fishing related waste."

Russell Howard

