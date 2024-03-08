Man accused of exposing himself at Chandler parks

A man suspected of exposing himself at parks in the East Valley has been arrested.

Chandler Police say 34-year-old Ryan Drummond was arrested on Feb. 29 following reports of a man exposing himself to multiple victims at Desert Breeze Park, and other parks, dating back to last September.

"Over the course of several weeks, additional reports came in describing a similar male and behavior in Chandler," police said. "The adult victims described the incidents, suspect, and his mode of transportation to responding officers and Special Victims Unit detectives."

Drummond was booked into jail and is accused of nine counts of indecent exposure.

Police ask anyone with information on Drummond or the incidents to contact them at 480-782-4000, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.