Man accused of killing 2 Tucson girls facing 1st of 2 trials

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 1:28 PM MST until MON 2:15 PM MST, Pima County
7
Flood Watch
from MON 2:05 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert
Flood Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Northwest Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:16 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:20 PM MST until MON 3:15 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 2:00 PM MST, Central La Paz

Man accused of killing 2 Tucson girls facing 1st of 2 trials

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man accused of abducting and killing two young Tucson girls separately and dumping their bodies in the desert is facing the first of two scheduled trials.

Opening statements are set for Sept. 13 in Pima County Superior Court.

Christopher Clements, 40, was arrested in 2018 and indicted on 22 felony counts including two counts each of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the deaths of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales.

Celis vanished from her parents’ Tucson home in 2012 while Gonzales disappeared while walking to a friend’s house two years later, according to authorities.

They said Gonzales’ body was found days after she disappeared while Celis’ remains were not recovered until 2017 after Clements led federal agents to the location.

Clements, who authorities say has a long criminal history, currently is serving a prison sentence of up to 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary in 2017.

In hopes of getting that burglary arrest dropped, Clements allegedly told FBI agents he had information on Celis’ whereabouts and later led them to her remains.

However, Clements told authorities he wasn’t responsible for her death and only knew where her body was through talking with other inmates.

Clements was sentenced in the burglary case last year as his scheduled murder trials were postponed at least four times for various reasons.

Prosecutors said Clements will be tried first in the Gonzales case. He will face a different jury for the Celis case with that trial scheduled to start on Feb. 2.

MORE: No venue change for suspect in murders of 2 Arizona children

Christopher Clements

Christopher Clements