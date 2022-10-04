Man accused of stalking, sexual indecency sought in Chandler

article

The Chandler Police Department is asking for help in identifying a stalking suspect.

Police say the man was captured on surveillance video at the victim's front door, committing acts of public sexual indecency.

This happened between June and September this year near Cooper and Ray roads at an apartment complex.

"On many occasions, the suspect's behavior on camera shows he is stalking the victim," stated Sgt. Jason McClimans. "The suspect is a Hispanic male, in his thirties, with short black hair and a black goatee."

If you recognize him, you're asked to contact Chandler PD at 480-782-4130 or 480-782-4331.

