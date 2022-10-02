Officers are investigating after a child was shot in Phoenix, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A girl was shot in Phoenix but is expected to be OK, the police department said on Sunday, Oct. 2.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says a child was shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road and was rushed to the hospital.

The girl's injuries aren't life-threatening, Cole said, adding that she's under the age of 10.

As for a suspect, no one's been identified as being responsible for this shooting yet.

