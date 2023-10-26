Man accused of threatening mass shooting at UArizona

Authorities say a Tucson man has been arrested for posting a message on social media threatening a mass shooting at the University of Arizona.

The United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona says 27-year-old Michael Lee was arrested on Oct. 25. Lee, who is not a student at UArizona, allegedly threatened in a group chat on Snapchat to "get revenge on ‘all the chads and stacies.’"

"'Chads' and ‘stacies’ are commonly used terms by self-described involuntary celibates (incels)," the attorney's office said. "Lee made further reference to incel ideology, and finished the conversation by stating ‘im gonna do it guys, my mind is made up and there’s nothing u can do or say to stop me.'"

A sign in front of some cacti mark one of the entrances to the University of Arizona, in Tucson, Arizona. The University was founded in 1885 and was the first university in the Arizona Territory. (Photo by Epics/Getty Images)

Authorities say they have 30 days to indict Lee.

The FBI and University of Arizona Police conducted the investigation.