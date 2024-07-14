Expand / Collapse search
Man accused of several felonies after deadly DUI crash in Phoenix, PD says

By
Updated  July 14, 2024 5:54pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man accused in Phoenix DUI crash that killed man

PHOENIX - A man is accused of DUI after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Saturday in Phoenix.

The two-car crash happened near 35th and Southern avenues around 5:45 p.m. on July 13.

Police say 22-year-old Fernando Rodriguez-Sanchez passed stopped traffic by driving in the bike lane. He reportedly then ran a red light and hit the victim's car.

A man in that car was ejected and died at the hospital on the morning of July 14. A woman and two children who were inside the car with the victim were hurt, but are expected to survive their injuries.

Police say Rodriguez-Sanchez tried to flee the scene on foot with another person, but they were arrested. Rodriguez-Sanchez, the driver, is accused of aggravated assault, DUI, endangerment and failure to stay at a fatal collision scene.

The victim is identified by police as Henry Mandley, 44.

There's no word on what exactly happened to the second person who reportedly tried to flee the scene.

No further information was provided by police.

Fernando Rodriguez-Sanchez

Fernando Rodriguez-Sanchez

Map of where the crash happened: