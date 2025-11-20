Man accused of sexually assaulting student at Phoenix elementary school

The Brief Abel Kai Gblah, 25, is accused of assaulting a student at Orangewood Elementary School on Nov. 19. Gblah was arrested and is accused of sexual assault and kidnapping.



A man who allegedly sexually assaulted a student at an elementary school in Phoenix has been arrested.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Orangewood Elementary School. According to Phoenix Police, a man got on school grounds and lured a student into a classroom where the alleged assault happened.

"At some point, the student was able to push the man away. He then ran from the scene before officers arrived," Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

Police say officers located the man who they believed to be the suspect, 25-year-old Abel Kai Gblah, and arrested him. Gblah was booked into jail and is accused of sexual assault and kidnapping.

Dig deeper:

The Washington Elementary School District says Gblah was on campus for 10 minutes and gained access behind a student who was buzzed in through the main entrance.

The district added that an Orangewood employee has been placed on administrative leave while they conduct an investigation.

"The school administrator will be working closely with staff and District Security to review safety procedures to ensure they are doing everything possible to keep Orangewood a safe place for students and staff. Additionally, District Security will be on campus for the remainder of the week."

What they're saying:

"The Phoenix Police Department recognizes the impact this incident has on the child, the family, and the entire community," the department said. "We are ensuring the child and the family have access to the full range of support services they may need during this difficult time."

