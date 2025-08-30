Expand / Collapse search

Man allegedly spiked his grandchildren's ice cream with drugs; deadly crash in Mesa l Nightly Roundup

Published  August 30, 2025 7:12pm MST
The Nightly Roundup on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

From the shocking arrest of a man accused of spiking his grandchildren's ice cream with illegal drugs to a deadly crash in Mesa that sent bricks flying into nearby homes - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 30, 2025.

1. ‘The system worked as designed’

Monsoon: Powerful storm put ADOT's dust detection system to the test
Monsoon: Powerful storm put ADOT's dust detection system to the test

Installed five years ago, a system designed to prevent catastrophic crashes along a stretch of the I-10 during dust storms was put to the test during Monday's powerful monsoon storm.

2. Deadly Mesa crash

1 dead, 1 hurt after car crashes into block wall in Mesa
1 dead, 1 hurt after car crashes into block wall in Mesa

A woman is dead after police say a car crashed into a block wall near Val Vista Drive and Broadway Road.

3. Shocking arrest

North Carolina official charged with putting drugs in grandchildren's ice cream
North Carolina official charged with putting drugs in grandchildren's ice cream

A North Carolina elections official resigned this week after he was arrested for reportedly spiking his grandchildren’s ice cream with illegal drugs.

4. Caught on camera

Car flips over, catches fire in Phoenix pawn shop parking lot
Car flips over, catches fire in Phoenix pawn shop parking lot

Caught on camera: a terrifying rollover crash in the parking lot of a north Phoenix pawn shop. The most amazing part is that both the driver and passenger survived.

5. Jogger mauled by bear

Alaska jogger dragged 100 yards by bear in terrifying predawn attack near driveway
Alaska jogger dragged 100 yards by bear in terrifying predawn attack near driveway

A woman in Alaska was mauled by a bear this week near her driveway after she left her home for an early morning jog, state officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Weekend weather

Arizona weather forecast: Slightly above normal temps on Labor Day weekend
Arizona weather forecast: Slightly above normal temps on Labor Day weekend

We'll stay warm and dry this Labor Day Weekend. Highs will be slightly above normal, but rain chances return to the forecast early next week.

